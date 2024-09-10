Top news today Sept 10: Vedanta ex-dividend, Trump v Harris debate, SC on Arvind Kejriwal bail & more

Top news today September 10: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on September 10 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Vedanta interim dividend record date today The Vedanta board last week approved the issue of an interim dividend for the third time in FY25, exchange fillings showed. The mining major declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per equity share on the face value of ₹1 per share for FY25. The total value of the dividend issue amounts to ₹7,821 crore, said the company.

The interim dividend announced will be paid today on September 10, according to the BSE filing.

UN General Assembly's 79th Session begins today The 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) is set to be held at the UN Headquarters in New York from September 10-24, this year, as per the official website.

Further, the high-level General Debate will be on September 24, it said.

President of this session, Philémon Yang, will open UNGA 79 at 3 pm (local time in New York). You can watch the opening here - https://www.un.org/en/ga/

US Elections: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate today With the United States Presidential Elections 2024 scheduled to be held in November, US Vice President and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump are set for their first debate on September 10.

To be hosted on ABC News Live Prime's anchor David Muir, and the anchor of World News Tonight – Linsey Davis, the 90-minute debate will begin at 6.30 am IST on Wednesday (September 11) for Indian viewers (NY time - 9 p.m. ET on September 10).

The debate will take place at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center, without a live audience or live microphones. It will be live streamed on ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu and Fox News.

NCLAT to hear Google appeal against CCI penalty The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will today (September 10) resume hearing Google's plea against the ₹936 crore penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), as per a report by the Hindu BusinessLine.

The penalty was slapped on Google in October 22 for allegedly abusing its dominant position for Google Play Billing System (GPBS) on the Google Play Store, it added. The CCI had also directed the US tech giant to permit third-party billing systems on the Play Store.

SC to resume hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea The Supreme Court on September 5 reserved its judgment in the petitions moved by AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking release from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. It is expected to resume the hearing today.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard the case for the whole day in the Supreme Court on Thursday before reserving the judgement. Notably, Kejriwal is the only key political leader who is still behind bars in the case, after three other accused have been released on bail in the past month.