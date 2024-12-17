Top news today, December 17: Govt to table two bills related to One Nation, One Election in Lok Sabha, US FOMC rate decision meet begins today, Bryan Adams final India tour concert in Goa, Poco M7 Pro launch, and more.

Today (December 17), the PM Modi led central government will table two bills related to One Nation, One Election in Lok Sabha today, US Fed's FOMC meet on interest rate decision today, PM Modi will be in Rajasthan, Poco C75 5G and Poco M7 Pro launch, Bryan Adams final India tour concert in Goa, and more.

One Nation, One Election: Modi govt to table bills in Lok Sabha The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government will table the 'One Nation, One Election' Bills aimed at simultaneous elections in the country, in Lok Sabha today, according to the revised list of business in the lower house of Parliament. It also shows that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the two bills.

The two bills that were approved by the Centre on December 12 include, The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The government had earlier listed the introduction of the two bills for December 16 but reversed its decision later.

Bryan Adams India Tour Heads to Goa Canadian singer songwriter Bryan Adams began his seven-city tour in Kolkata with a sold-out show on December 8; and will perform his final show on the ‘So Happy It Hurts’ India tour in Goa today. Other cities he performed in over 10 days included Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

The concert today in Goa is being held at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium, in south Goa. You can check Zomato Live for ticket details. This is his sixth visit to India. The Summer of '69 singer had previously toured the country in 2018.

Poco C75 5G and Poco M7 Pro launching on December 17 Poco is set to expand its entry-level smartphone range in India with the launch of two new devices today: the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco C75 5G.

Both of these are expected to be affordable, 5G-centric phones with a decent set of specifications. This is particularly true for the Poco M7 Pro, which is expected to feature a bright AMOLED panel and a high refresh rate screen.

As for the pricing, being an entry-level device, the Poco C75 is expected to be between ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. Pricing for the M7 Pro hasn’t been tipped yet, but based on past M-series models, it could be around ₹10,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of 24 projects worth ₹ 46,300 crore in Rajasthan PM Modi will be in Jaipur today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 24 projects worth more than ₹46,300 crore, according to a PTI report. He will participate in the 'Ek Varsh - Parinam Utkarsh' program organized to mark the completion of one year of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

During the programme, which will be held in Dadiya near Sanganer, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 24 projects related to energy, road, railway and water, it added.

US FOMC meeting begins today The United States' Federal Reserves' FOMC meeting for rate decision begins today on December 17, according to an AP report.

Notably, central banks in Indonesia, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Kingdom all meet this week, with the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, Norges Bank and Bank of Thailand expected to stand pat, while the Riksbank is seen cutting rates, it added.

Other important news includes: US Retail Sales and Industrial Productions data

