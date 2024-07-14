Top news today July 14: Donald Trump rally shooting, Amit Shah in MP, Rahul Gandhi in Mah, Olympics torch relay & more

Top news today July 14: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, financial and general spheres on July 14. We take a look.

Gunshots fired at 2024 US Presidential candidate Donald Trump rally Former US President Donald Trump was shot at an outdoor rally, on Saturday evening (US time) while delivering his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania. “The former President is safe and further information will be released when available,” the US Secret Service said. This tragic incident occurred when the Former US President was standing on a stage behind a podium.

It was almost six minutes into his speech when suddenly, the sound of gunshots rang the air. The Republican Party candidate dropped to the ground behind the podium after looking at the blood on his hand that went past over his right ear. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” AFP quoted Donald Trump as saying. He was not seriously injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be in Indore Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to reach Indore (Madhya Pradesh) at noon today and offer prayers at a temple, PTI reported. Thereafter, he will plant a sapling and take part in a tree planting drive. He will head for Revati Firing Range of the BSF situated on Indore-Ujjain Road at 12.40 pm and plant a sapling there as well. The drive aims to plant 11 lakh saplings in a single day," he said.

During his visit to Shah will also open the ‘PM Colleges of Excellence’ in 55 districts of the state at a function in Atal Arts & Commerce College near Bhawarkuan Square, as per the report. Shah will likely leave to return to Delhi at 4 pm today.

Rahul Gandhi to be in Pandharpur for annual pilgrimage Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will participate in the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage today, alongside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and other newly elected Maha Vikas Anghadi (MVA) MPs, Indian Express reported.

“Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to join the pilgrimage and take blessings of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi while walking some distance with the pilgrims,” Congress legislator Sanjay Jagtap told the paper.

Gandhi's outreach to the Wari people is being considered a good move, as his previous two times in the state for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra recieved good public responses.

Olympics torch relay reaches Paris for final leg through France The Olympics Torch Relay arrives in the French capital city today for the final stage of the journey that will culminate with the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 26.

The relay will pass by many of France’s most recognisable sites today, starting at the Grand Palais and finishing its route at the Place de l’Hôtel de Ville. Notably, July 14 is also Bastille Day, a national holiday in France, making the timing more symbolic and sending a powerful message, the Olympics said.

Lionel Messi led-Argentina at record 16th Copa America title in finals with Colombia Argentina's football team, led by football great Lionel Messi, will face off for its record 16th Copa America title in the finals match against Colombia today, as per an AP report. The match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Uruguay’s semifinal win over Colombia.

Argentina, winner of the Copa America in 2021 and World Cup in 2022, can join Spain from 2008-12 as the only countries to win three consecutive major championships, the report noted.

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues orange alert Mumbai received heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (July 13 and 14), leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of India's financial capital, ANI reported.

Earlier, Mumbai's civic authorities requested residents to avoid going out unless necessary as the IMD issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rain.

"The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.