Top news today, December 2: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on December 1 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Today (December 2), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kerala due to heavy rainfall, we also have the updates on Cyclone Fengal and the Maharashtra chief minister appointment saga; from the international side the United Nation's top court will hear its biggest climate change case; and in markets, the Rajesh Power Services IPO is in focus.

IMD sounds red alert for Kerala, schools closed The IMD issued a red alert for large swathes of Kerala amid torrential rainfall in south India due to Cyclone Fengal. Neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry have also been placed on an orange alert for Monday.

According to the IMD, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Monday (December 2). Though the weather agency earlier placed Kottayam and Pathanamthitta under an "orange" alert today, it was changed into a "red alert" later in the day.

Meanwhile, the district administrations declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadi in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad districts today.

Cyclone Fengal update: Depression weakens, moves northwest The IMD said that the depression, a remnant of Cyclone Fengal over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has moved west-northwestward late on Sunday and is likely to continue moving and gradually weaken during the next six hours.

Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan said Puducherry recorded one of its highest rainfalls of 48.6 cm, which the drainage infrastructure is incapable of addressing.

Today is a holiday for all government and government-aided schools, private schools, and colleges in Puducherry, as per Education Minister A Namachivayam. Holiday has also been declared in schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.