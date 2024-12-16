Top news today, December 16: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on December 16 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Today (December 16), the Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state assemblies will begin their winter sessions today, farmers will engage in a tractor march in the national capital for their demands, India and Bangladesh commemorate the 1971 Indo-Pak war Vijay Diwas, Vishal Mega Mart IPO allocation and more developments are expected today.

IPO in Focus: Vishal Mega Mart IPO The Vishal Mega Mart IPO will announce its share allotment today on December 16. The stock hit the primary market on December 11.

Bidding for the public issue will began from 10 am on December 11 till 5 pm on December 13. A bidder could apply in lots, and one lot of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO comprised 190 company shares.

The hypermarket company has fixed the Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band at ₹74 to ₹78 per equity share. The company planned to raise ₹8,000 crore, an entire offer for sale (OFS).

Farmers Plans Tractor March in Delhi, Haryana After their foot march was suspended in Delhi on December 14, protesting farmers said their next course of action would be a tractor march in states except Punjab on December 16, PTI reported. Further, according to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, a ‘rail roko’ protest will be held on December 18 from 12 noon to 3 pm in Punjab.

On December 14, the foot march was suspended after 17 farmers were injured due to teargas shelling and use of water cannons by Haryana security personnel. That was the third time in less than 10 days that security forces blocked farmers from crossing the Punjab-Haryana border.

“How are 101 farmers a danger to the law and order and peace of the country? You are debating the Constitution (in Parliament). Which Constitution allows the use of force against farmers,” he asked, adding, “No discussion is taking place on the issue of farmers in Parliament”.

India, Bangladesh to commemorate 1971 war ‘Vijay Diwas’ India and Bangladesh will commemorate the 53rd Vijay Diwas anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers, according to an ANI report.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, as per the Indian Army on December 15.