Top news today: Jaishankar in Australia, Realme GT7 Pro release teased, Jharkhand elections preview & more on November 3

Top news today, November 3: MEA S Jaishankar to visit Australia and Singapore, Realme GT7 Pro phone launch expected, we bring you a preview as PM Modi is set to begin campaign for Jharkhand elections and more.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Take a look at the top news events of the day
Take a look at the top news events of the day

Top news today November 3: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on November 3 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Also Read | US Election 2024 Live: Muslims voters in Michigan swing to Donald Trump

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Australia, Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Australia and Singapore from November 3 to 8, PTI reported. During the visit he will meet leaders, address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN, and co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD), according to an official statement issued by the ministry.

“EAM will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House. EAM is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks,” it said.

Jaishankar will travel to Singapore on November 8 for the second leg of the tour.

Also Read | Nomura woes deepen on spoofing case, attempted murder arrest

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in November 2024

While an exact release date for GT 7 Pro hasn't been revealed yet, watchers expect a November release. This device is notable for being the first in India to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications have surfaced through TENAA certification.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to showcase a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It will likely support a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz and boasts a peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

Under the hood, it is anticipated to offer storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB and RAM variants from 8GB to 24GB. The device is expected to feature a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging and a triple rear camera setup, including two 50MP sensors and an 8MP lens, complemented by a 16MP front camera. The phone might run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, potentially with IP68/69 certification for water resistance.

Also Read | Q2 results, US elections, FII flow, US Fed policy to guide markets this week

Elections Preview: PM Modi to address two rallies in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on November 4, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters. He added that the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off the election campaign in the eastern state.

“For the development of Jharkhand, a double-engine government is required here. People of the state cannot be happy as long as there is a JMM-Congress (RJD) government. Development work came to a standstill here, and the law and order situation turned worse with over 7,400 rape cases and more than 8,000 murders in Jharkhand during the present regime,” Chouhan said.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases — November 13 and November 20. Counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTop news today: Jaishankar in Australia, Realme GT7 Pro release teased, Jharkhand elections preview & more on November 3

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.000.00
      Chennai
      80,571.000.00
      Delhi
      80,723.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.