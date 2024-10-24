Top news today: Union Cabinet meet, Q2 results, IPO news, German Chancellor visit, Cyclone Dana, schools closed, & more

Top news today October 24: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on October 24 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Union Cabinet to meet today, will discuss key issues

The Union Cabinet is set to meet at 10.30 am on October 24 in the national capital new Delhi, to discuss key issues, as per an ANI report.

Q2 results today — October 24

ITC, IndusInd Bank, ACC, NTPC, Colgate-Palmolive India, JSW Energy, Godrej Consumer Products, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bikaji Foods International, Castrol India, Chalet Hotels, Cyient, Coromandel International, CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Dixon Technologies, Go Digit General Insurance, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahanagar Gas, Patanjali Foods, Petronet LNG, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Teleservices, United Breweries, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Westlife Foodworld are among companies to announce Q2 results today.

Cyclone Dana: Task force set up, control room to assist people

Cyclone Dana: The West Bengal Rajbhavan has set up a task force and control room to assist the public during the cyclone, PTI reported. Governor CV Anand Bose called an emergency meeting of experts and the core team in the afternoon on Wednesday in the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.

Under direction of the Governor, Raj Bhavan has opened a 24x7 control room under former IG, SSB, and Ex-SPG Shrikumar Bandyopadhyay, Head of Task Force (Coordination). Phone number: 033-22001641; email: emergency.danarajbhavan@gmail.com.

Bhubaneswar airport to suspend operations, Schools closed

Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar will remain suspended for 16 hours from 5 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 in view of cyclone Dana, a statement said.

Earlier, the East Coast Railway had cancelled 198 trains that were scheduled from October 23 to 25 in view of the cyclone, PTI reported.

Further, a notice issued by the School Education Department of the West Bengal Government stated that academic activities in seven districts — including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata — would be suspended from October 23 to October 26.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), ANI reported.

He will land in Delhi late on October 24 and meet PM Modi on October 25 at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior Ministers in his cabinet for the IGC consultations. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which Ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility.

IPO News — October 24

  • Waaree Energies IPO allotment likely today
  • Godavari Biorefineries IPO Day 2 of subscription

(With inputs from Agencies)

