Top news today, December 3: PM Narendra Modi's visit to Chandigarh, President Murmu in Odisha, Cyclone Fengal update, Wipro to trade ex-bonus today, and C2C Advanced Systems IPO listing, among other news.

Top news today, December 3: A host of developments and events are expected in India and internationally on December 3 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. Take a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, on December 3, sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be in Chandigarh, where he will dedicate the three new laws implemented to the nation; further, President Droupadi Murmu will be in Odisha for five days, where she is expected to visit the Jagannath Puri temple; we also bring you an update on Cyclone Fengal; and on the markets side IT major Wipro is scheduled to trade ex-bonus today, while C2C Advanced Systems IPO will list today, among other news.

PM Modi in Chandigarh: To dedicate three new criminal laws to the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, in Chandigarh today, dedicate the successful implementation of three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, according to a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These laws came into effect on July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws on December 3, at 12 noon at Chandigarh," as per an official statement. The programme will showcase the practical application of these laws, and a live demonstration will be held, it added.

Cyclone Fengal update: Schools and colleges to remain closed in Puducherry today Puducherry Education Minister, A Namachivayam announced a holiday today for all government and private schools and colleges, due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the Puducherry government will provide relief assistance of ₹5,000 each to all ration cardholders affected by Cyclone Fengal, CM N Rangaswamy announced, according to an ANI report.

"Due to cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48 per cent rainfall, which was unexpected. The Puducherry government has decided to provide relief assistance of ₹5,000 to all ration cardholders affected by the cyclone," Rangaswamy told reporters.

President Murmu in Odisha on 5-day visit, to offer prayers at Jagannath temple President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five-day visit to Odisha from today, December 3, as per a PTI report. Here's a look at her schedule according to the official statement: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

December 3: Unveil a statue of Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit the Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher in Bhubaneswar.

December 4: Have darshan and perform puja at the Jagannath temple in Puri; attend the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya; and attend Navy Day celebrations and operational demonstrations at the Blue Flag Beach.

December 5: Attend 40th convocation ceremony of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar; and inaugurate a judicial complex in the state capital.

December 6: Interact with students and residents at her birth village of Uparbeda; and interact with students and teachers at the Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Rairangpur.

December 7: Lay foundation for/inaugurate various projects, including the Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail lines; a tribal research and development centre in Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur; and sub-divisional hospital, Rairangpur, the statement said.

(With inputs from Agencies)