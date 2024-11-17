Top news today: PM Modi on Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana trip, International Masters League postponed & more on November 17

Top news today November 17: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on November 17 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

PM Modi on 5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana on Saturday. He will be on his three-nation tour from 16 to 21 November and will also attend the G20 Summit in Brazil during his travels.

According to the official communique, PM Modi will visit Nigeria first, followed by Brazil and then Guyana.

16-17 November: PM Modi will travel to the African nation Nigeria on the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the stay, PM Modi will reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations. He will also meet the Indian community in Nigeria during his visit.

18-19 November: PM Modi will travel to the South American nation Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika.

20-21 November: In the final leg of his trip, PM Modi will be going to Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He is first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in over 50 years.

International Masters League Postponed. Details The inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) has been rescheduled and will now be held in the first quarter of next year (Q1 of 2025), the organisers said, PTI reported. The event was initially scheduled to start from November 17 (today).

The IML will be an annual T20 cricket tournament, initially featuring star cricketers from six countries — India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

“This decision, necessitated by recent announcements and taken in close consultation with local authorities, ensures compliance with government protocols and legal requirements. A revised schedule for the IML will soon be released in collaboration with our partners, broadcasters, and players,” the IML said in a release.

Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order begins in India ahead of launch: All we know so far Realme had already confirmed that its flagship GT 7 Pro smartphone will launch in India on November 26. However, ahead of the launch, the Oppo sub-brand has revealed pre-booking details for the GT 7 Pro, including bank offers and availability.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be available to pre-order from Amazon and offline channels from November 18 at 12p.m. onwards. Prospective buyers can pre-book the Realme GT 7 Pro by paying ₹1,000 on Amazon and getting a ₹3,000 bank offer on the device. The offer includes support for 12 months without a no-cost EMI, 1 year of screen damage insurance, and 1 year of additional warranty.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is among the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite phones in the market, with a starting price of 3,699 Yuan in China (approximately ₹44,000) and going up to 4,799 Yuan (approximately ₹57,000) for the top-end variant.