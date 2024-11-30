Top news today, November 30: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on November 30 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Today (November 30), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for a joint public meeting after her win in the Lok Sabha by-polls; singer Dua Lipa is in Mumbai to perform at the Zomato Feeding India concert, India and Pakistan are set to clash in the U-19 Asia Men's Group A match in Dubai, and IIT Guwahati will host the India International Science Festival, and other news.

Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul to hold joint public meet in Wayanad Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will hold a joint public meeting in the hill constituency today (November 30), PTI reported citing sources in the party.

It added that this would be her first visit to the constituency as MP after she won her debut electoral bid with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes in the bypolls — bigger than her brother's lead in May.

The meeting will be held at Mukkam in Kozhikode district by noon on Saturday, with receptions for her at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad by 2.15 pm, 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm respectively, the sources added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi citizenship: Allahabad court asks Home Ministry to decide by Dec 19

IMD issues heavy downpour warning due to Cyclone Fengal The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Cyclone Fengal is nearing the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, owing to which several areas in the coastal regions are witnessing heavy rainfall and rising tides, as per an ANI report.

The cyclone is is expected to hit the coastal area on Saturday evening. In response, the IMD has issued warnings for the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh.

In Chennai and surrounding districts, the schools and colleges were closed on Thursday and if heavy rains continue, then authorities are likely to announce holiday today as well, it added.

Dua Lipa in Mumbai for Zomato Feeding India Concert Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is in Mumbai for her highly-anticipated set at the Zomato Feeding India Concert today (November 30), ANI reported.

In a post on Instagram announcing the performance, Lipa said, “India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!” (sic)

This is her second visit to India. She performed here in 2019 and recently vacationed in Rajasthan, it added.

The Zomato Feeding India Concert will also feature performances from Indian artists like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, among others.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to take ‘big decision’ today People are keenly waiting to know who will be the next chief minister after a high-voltage election in Maharashtra which marked the return of BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state. While Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has extended support to BJP's decision on CM face, an official announcement is awaited.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said, “The name of the Chief Ministerial face for Maharashtra should be announced by Friday midnight and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, will take a big decision in the next 24 hours."

Shinde called the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi as ‘positive’, but he informed that the decision on CM will be taken in another meeting of Mahayuti leaders in Mumbai. “The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," ANI quoted Shinde.

Also Read | Stock market holidays in December: NSE BSE to remain closed on this day

Watch India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Group A match today India will be aiming for their ninth title when they begin their U-19 Asia Cup title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A match on Saturday (November 30) at the Dubai International Stadium. Eight teams compete in the tournament and are divided into two groups of four each. It will be played in a 50-over format.

Considered a pipeline for upcoming cricketers, the U-19 Asia Cup serves as a crucial platform for emerging talents on the continent. It promises to be an exciting competition that starts on November 29 and ends on December 8.

In the U-19 Asia Cup, India has an equal record with Pakistan, both winning four games each. One match ended in a tie. The last time, both these teams met, Pakistan won by eight wickets.

IIT Guwahati set to host India International Science Festival Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to celebrate the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 from November 30 to December 3 in Guwahati, ANI reported.

The theme of this 10th edition of IISF is "Transforming India into an S&T-driven Global Manufacturing Hub". It reflects the government's aim to merge science and technology with industrial growth, making India a global leader in manufacturing. IISF is the largest science festival and the country's north east will witness it for the first time since it started in 2015.