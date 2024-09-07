Top news today September 7: Traffic restrictions imposed for G20 Summit in Delhi, IMD issues orange alert for four states, Team India's medal tally at Paris Paralympics 2024, and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, among other news.

Top news today September 7: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on September 7 in the markets, political, financial, sports, and general spheres. We take a look.

G20 Summit 2023: Traffic restrictions in Delhi from September 7-10. See details The Delhi government has imposed traffic restrictions in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in the city on September 9 and 10.

As per the notification issued, vehicles, including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses, will not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight on September 7 until 11:59 PM on September 10.

However, goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, and others with valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be permitted to enter Delhi. Check the full list of restrictions here.

Weather: IMD issues orange alert for 4 states, See details The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has on September 7 issued an orange alert in four states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. It has predicted the possibility of heavy precipitation in these four states. Further, the national capital, Delhi, is on yellow alert today.

The weather department has also forecast wet spells in Gujarat on September 7, and in Maharashtra and Goa until September 9. IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is "very likely" over Chhattisgarh until September 13. You can check all the forecast details here.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Team India's medal tally — a strong performance As of September 6, India's medal tally in the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympic Games has reached 27, as per an ANI report. This includes six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals — the most gold that India has ever won at a Paralympic event, outdoing the five golds bagged at Tokyo 2020.

More than half of the medals came from Team India's para-athletes, who have contributed a proud 15 medals — three golds, six silver and six bronze medals.

This year, India sent its largest Paralympic contingent ever to the event, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports. Prior to this, Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals — five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day celebrations begin today Today, September 7, marks the beginning of the 10-day Hindu festival of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings. Also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’, celebrations include devotional and festive activities.

On Day 1 of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha in form of elaborate and colorful idols to their homes. They offer prayers, observe fasts, perform rituals, and participate in community gatherings. The festival often features music, dance, and elaborate decorations.

You can find WhatsApp messages, SMSes, images and GIFs to make the festival special for your friends and family here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other important developments expected today are: In Tamil Nadu, fishermen will meet to decide on the State Highway Department’s proposed sea-link bridge from Lighthouse to Kottivakkam.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to attend the event in Chicago (USA), interact with diaspora members, and showcase the state’s cultural heritage.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in France today.

Algerian voters will choose a new president on September 7.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO listing date fixed on Monday (September 9) next week.