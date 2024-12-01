Top news today, December 1: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on December 1 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Today (December 1), the TRAI's traceability rules come into effect which will ensure that OTPs especially important banking messages are not delayed; further Air India which merged with Vistara last month is deploying the airline's narrow-body aircrafts on five domestic routes starting today; and SBI credit cards have new utility payment fees and reward policies from today; among other news.

TRAI traceability rules comes into effect, to ensure no delays in OTP The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an update to reassure the public that there will be no delays in the delivery of essential Net Banking and Aadhaar OTP messages starting today (December 1).

Responding to misinformation circulating on social media, TRAI said thatwith new regulations aimed at improving message traceability, the timely delivery of such messages will be ensured.

New rules were introduced on October 1, requiring telecos to establish a system for tracking the origins of bulk messages. Message traceability refers to a mechanism enabling telecom companies to identify the source of bulk SMS traffic. This capability is crucial for curbing the spread of fraudulent messages, as it allows authorities to pinpoint and act against the originators of such schemes. Without traceability, detecting and prosecuting scammers becomes significantly more challenging.

Air India to deployment Vistara aircrafts on 5 domestic routes Air India last month announced it will deploy Vistara's best narrowbody aircraft on five key metro routes from December. Vistara's A320-series aircraft would be deployed for flights from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and from Mumbai to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. These routes will have business, premium economy, and economy class seats.

These flights will have the AI-prefixed four-digit flight numbers beginning with 2, such as AI2999 from Delhi to Mumbai, it added.

SBI credit card implements new utility payment fees and reward policy rules SBI Card is updating its utility payment fees and rewards point policy for a host of credit cards from today, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. These credit cards include those under the Premium Cards, Lifestyle Cards, Shopping Cards, Savings Cards, Gold Cards, Partner Bank Cards, Employee & Merchant Cards, SBI Card categories, and more.

As per the new rules, a 1 per cent fee will be charged on utility payments that exceed ₹50,000 in a billing cycle. Utilities include water, gas and electricity bills. For payments below the ₹50,000 threshold, no fees apply, it said.

For rewards policy, the points for digital gaming platform is being discontinued.

Cyclone Fengal crosses north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts — top updates Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts early today and is likely to continue moving west-southwestward, weakening into a deep depression within the next few hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the IMD, it crossed the Puducherry coasts with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain indoors and follow instructions from local authorities for safety; and people living in nearby areas have been shifted to relief camps near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district, as per an ANI report.

Meanwhile, Puducherry and several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rain and gusty winds, disrupting road and air services and affecting normal life. Authorities told ANI they have reviewed the situation and implemented precautionary measures.

Nagaland's host 10-day Hornbill Festival starts today The 10-day-long Hornbill Festival in Nagaland is set to begin today, as per a PTI report. This year, the 25th edition of the festival features four country partners — Japan, Peru, the US and Wales — and two state partners — Sikkim and Telangana, according to Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at 4 pm on December 1, in the presence of the dignitaries of the partner countries as honoured guests, Governor La Ganesan as chief host and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as host.

The minister said the Hornbill Festival, held at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, 12 km from the state capital on the Kohima-Imphal National Highway, attracts visitors from across the world to witness the state's vibrant traditions, food, and arts and crafts.

He added that these partners will participate in various events, including business roundtables, cultural exhibitions, and tourism promotions.

Sikkim to allow tourists in Mangan district from today Tourists will be allowed in various Himalayan destinations of the Mangan district, including Yumthang, Dikchu, Lachung and the Guru Dongmar Lake, in a staggered manner from December 1, a senior official of the Sikkim government told PTI.

Tourism activities were suspended in the district five months ago after heavy rainfall caused severe landslides, damaging various roads and bridges along the North Sikkim Highway, as per the report. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been restoring roads in the district on war footing, officials said.

Streambox Media launches India’s first subscription-based TV service Dor Streambox Media, a two-and-a-half-year-old startup, has today launched Dor, a subscription-based smart television service that combines premium hardware with content from multiple OTT platforms — all for a fixed monthly fee.

The TV-as-a-service model has an upfront activation fee of ₹9,999 for a 43-inch TV ( ₹16,999 for a 55-inch and ₹24,999 for a 65-inch). Subscribers will have a 12-month lock-in with a monthly fee of ₹799.