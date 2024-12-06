This week, several new OTT releases are streaming, including Alia Bhatt's Jigra on Netflix, a biographical film Amaran, and the movie Maeri on Zee5. Other titles include Black Doves and an animated comedy released for the festive season.

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series have been released on OTT this week and can be a perfect choice for a weekend binge-watch. Jigra, Agni, Maeri, etc, are among the latest OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema, Disney+Hotstar, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jigra on Netflix Alia Bhatt's Jigra was released on Netflix this week. Despite being critically acclaimed, the movie received an underwhelming response at the box office. The movie revolves around the risky journey of a young woman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the movie, Alia Bhatt attempts to free her younger brother from jail in another country. Apart from Bhatt, the movie features Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa. Jigra started streaming on Netflix on December 6.

That Christmas on Netflix To enjoy the festive season vibe, watch That Christmas, an animated comedy movie based on Richard Curtis’ book. The movie, which was released on December 4 on Netflix, weaves tales of love, loneliness, and a big Santa Claus mix-up.

Amaran on Netflix Amaran is a biographical film based on the life of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan. It is available on Netflix for online streaming starting Thursday, December 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maeri on Zee5 Celebrating the love and strength of a mother, Maeri is available for streaming on Zee5. The movie revolves around the story of a mother who takes justice into her own hands when the system fails to deliver justice for her daughter, who is a victim of a brutal sexual assault. The movie was released on the OTT platform on December 6.