Top OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend; from Aavesham to Mother of the Bride
Top OTT release this week: Several movies and web series, including Aavesham, Mother of the Bride among others can be bing-watched over the weekend.
Top OTT releases this week: Several exciting theatrical releases and web series have hit OTT platforms, with more expected to release this weekend. With mother's day around the corner, it would be fun to celebrate this day by binge-watch some new exciting releases. Here is the full list of recent OTT releases of the week.