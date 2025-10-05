‘Top performer bullied for not using AI’: Reddit user shares how their company is replacing mid & senior staff

A recent Reddit post has ignited online discussions after an anonymous user claimed that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of their company has reportedly ‘bullied’ one of the the top performers for failing to utilise an AI product that the executive is aggressively promoting.

The post titled “AI Replacement is REAL,” details a troubling shift in the corporate space as as companies are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to stay ahead in the technology race.

Allegations of ‘bullying’ over AI adoption The reddit user detailed how a top employee fell victim to what appears to be a zero-tolerance policy for resisting the CEO's AI mandate.

“One of the award winning top performers, who referred to my current company, who does one to one with the CEO, informed me that he got bullied in the call for 2 hours for not using the AI product CEO was pushing for,” the post read.

CEO's plan to replace mid and senior employees Another alarming development that the Reddit user noted is that the CEO is actively developing some AI tools which will replace developers soon.

The stated goal will lead to a drastic restructuring of the workforce as the CEO of the company intends to save costs by just hiring associates and interns and firing all mid and senior level employees.

“The CEO is making 15-20 AI tools which will replace developers, the CEO said he will just hire associates and interns and fire all mid and senior employees,” the Reddit user wrote in the post.

The original Reddit post on the sub @IndianWorkplace

The user also added another claim to the post where he mentioned that a round of layoffs has already taken place in their company, targeting key personnel. “He (the CEO) fired most of the leads and architects.”

The post concluded with the dramatic phrase, “The end has come,” showing a growing anxiety across industries bracing for the impact of AI domination.

Netizens react to the post Reddit users commented on the post, while some expressed disappointment, some offered their own opinions on the subject.

An user said, “One of my former employer replaced the content team (including me) with “AI workflows” to scale production, they tanked and lost all ranking and are looking to hire again,” adding that without a skilled person in control, AI can't do much.

Another user explained the rational behind companies adopting AI, as they stated, “These all tech CEO are partially in fomo (fear of missing out). Thy just wants to increase the profit and do cost cutting. With AI coming they are deluded by chance of cost cutting hence doing it.”