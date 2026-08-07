Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Rare celestial event to sweep Northern Hemisphere, but will India witness it?

Skywatchers across parts of Europe, North America and the Arctic are preparing for one of the year's most anticipated astronomical events as a rare total solar eclipse races across the Northern Hemisphere on 12 August 2026.

Know more about the upcoming rare total Solar Eclipse The eclipse will first become visible over a remote region of northern Russia before the Moon's shadow travels across the Arctic. The path of totality will then extend across Greenland and Iceland, where the eclipse will reach its point of maximum duration just off Iceland's western coast, before continuing towards the Iberian Peninsula.

Northern Spain and a small part of Portugal will experience totality shortly before sunset, providing observers with one of the most striking views of the event. In Spain, the shadow is expected to travel roughly from the northern city of Oviedo to the island of Mallorca. Scientists have noted that the eclipse's path will pass over regions recently devastated by wildfires, events they say have become more likely because of human-driven climate change.

For most locations within the path of totality, complete darkness will last for less than two and a half minutes. Outside the narrow corridor of totality, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Canada, the northern United States, much of Europe and northwestern Africa.

Will India be able to witness this moment? India, however, will not witness any phase of the eclipse. The alignment of the Sun, Moon and Earth means the eclipse path will not extend over the Indian subcontinent, leaving observers there without either total or partial visibility.

Ways to watch the solar eclipse Astronomers have also stressed the importance of safe viewing. Observers should wear certified ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses during every partial phase of the event. Eye protection should only be removed during the brief period of complete totality, when the Sun is entirely obscured by the Moon. Experts also warn that cameras, binoculars and telescopes must never be used to observe the Sun without specially designed front-mounted solar filters, as doing so can result in permanent eye damage.

Total solar eclipses occur somewhere on Earth roughly once every one to two years, but the narrow path of totality makes them exceptionally rare for any single location. Astronomers estimate that a particular place may wait around 400 years before experiencing another total eclipse.