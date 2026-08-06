Tourist alleges racist treatment in Japan: 'I said I'm from India, she called…' - Video

An Indian tourist has alleged that he faced racist behaviour and harassment at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. The incident, which he shared in a now-viral Instagram video titled, "Japan police saved Indian tourist from racism and harassment," reportedly unfolded after he asked a staff member to heat his food.

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The traveller, identified as Anant, said the incident took place on his final day in Shizuoka.

Dispute began over request to heat food According to Anant, he asked a Nepali employee at the store to reheat his meal, and the staff member agreed. However, before the food could be heated, the store manager allegedly intervened and began behaving aggressively.

Explaining the incident in the caption of his video, Anant wrote:

"While I was in a 7-Eleven, I requested the staff to reheat my food, for which he agreed. But later the store owner shouted at me and made racist reactions."

Anant alleged that the store owner questioned him about his nationality and, after learning that he was Indian, contacted the police and accused him of misconduct.

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As the confrontation intensified, Anant said he decided to record the interaction so that he would have evidence to support his version of events if required.

Police reviewed footage, says tourist According to Anant, police officers arrived at the store shortly after the complaint was made. After assessing the situation and reviewing the video footage, they concluded that he had not done anything wrong.

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He claimed the officers treated him respectfully and reprimanded the store owner.

Recalling the incident, Anant said: "Later, she called the police against me, but nothing happened. And the police scolded her and let me go with respect and an apology."

Social media users urge him to help Nepali staffer The incident has since sparked debate on social media about the experiences of Indian and other foreign tourists in Japan. While many users commended the police for the way they reportedly handled the situation, others urged people not to jump to conclusions, pointing out that only the traveller's version of events has been shared publicly.

Several social media users urged Anant to locate the Nepali employee and offer him support.

Responding to those comments, Anant said he was unable to speak to the staff member because both the police and the store owner prevented him from doing so.

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He wrote: "I tried a lot to reach out to the Nepali Guy, but the police and the owner didn't allow me to talk to him. I don't know why they were rude to him; maybe because he didn't lie and tried to stand with the truth."

Another wrote: “I feel sad for that Nepali guy.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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