Tourists stare at ‘nothing’ as Taj Mahal hides behind dense fog – ‘Winter VFX on a Wonder of the World’

Thousands of tourists flock to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, every day to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal, the symbol of love built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

However, with northern India reeling under a cold wave and a dense fog enveloping the skies, tourists had to stare at a wall of “nothing” from the Taj View Point, which offers the best overall view of the monument, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The dense fog in the city had shrouded the Taj Mahal, making it appear as if it had disappeared.

This broke the Internet into a meme fest, with netizens claiming that the disappearance of the Taj Mahal was a work of “nature's VFX”

“North India winter doing VFX on a Wonder of the World,” a netizen quipped.