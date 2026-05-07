TOWIE star Jake Hall dies in Spain with head injuries after suspected glass door incident, investigation underway

Former The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Jake Hall, 35, has been found dead at a rented holiday villa in Santa Margalida, Mallorca, after suffering severe head injuries following a night of partying, according to a report.

Police discovered the reality TV personality in a pool of blood at around 7:30am on Wednesday morning, with fatal wounds believed to have been caused by broken glass, The Sun reported.

Police investigating possible tragic accident Police are currently focusing on the theory that Hall may have suffered a fatal accident involving a glass door, although it is still too early to say definitely what happened.

A police source told The Sun: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

Officials added that inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.

“Partying all night” before death Witness accounts as per the news outlet suggest Hall had been out partying with a group before returning to the property in the early hours.

A police source said witnesses told investigators the group had: “been partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.”

Neighbours also reported hearing loud disturbances shortly before police arrived.

Residents described “loud noises” strong enough to “make walls vibrate,” according to local accounts cited by The Sun.

Six people questioned by police Spanish Civil Guard officers have reportedly questioned four men and two women who were staying at the villa with Hall.

According to reports, the group told police they had been out drinking and continued the gathering at the property after returning home. Authorities have not disclosed the nationalities of those involved.

An autopsy is due to be carried out in Palma as part of the ongoing investigation.

Final social media post Hours before his death, Hall shared a reflective post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things – looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms.”

Family and TOWIE react A spokesperson for The Only Way Is Essex said the cast and crew were deeply saddened by the news.

“Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news,” the statement said.

Family requests privacy Hall leaves behind his daughter River, born in 2017, whom he shares with model and former reality star Misse Beqiri.

A statement from Beqiri’s representatives as per The Mirror said: “At this time, Misse's focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately.”