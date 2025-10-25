Toy firm wants proof of mother hitting child to approve ₹6,000 refund

A Chinese second-hand trading platform has caused public outrage after reportedly asking a mother to submit a video of herself slapping her child to get a refund, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The mother, Li Yun, sought a refund after discovering her 11-year-old daughter had secretly spent over 500 yuan (around ₹6,170.67) on trading cards via the Qiandao app, a popular platform for second-hand toys and collectables.

According to reports, the platform’s rules state that products are not eligible for unconditional returns within seven days. Li tried to cancel the order just two hours after it was placed. However, the seller accused her of "pretending to be a minor to maliciously cancel orders".

The seller then issued a “Minor Refund Notice”, demanding an uninterrupted five-minute video of Li slapping her daughter, with the "slapping sounds must be clearly audible". The notice also requested a 1,000-character handwritten apology letter from the child, with signature and fingerprint, to be read aloud by both parent and child.

Li contacted the platform’s customer service but was told, “Sorry, the platform cannot enforce action. We suggest both parties negotiate and communicate directly.”

Qiandao says notice not an official policy On October 20, Qiandao issued a statement saying the incident arose from a personal second-hand sale. The company clarified that the “Minor Refund Notice” was not an official policy, adding, “We will also guide users who post inappropriate content towards proper conduct, encouraging civil communication and helping foster a friendly trading environment.”

The incident sparked heated debate online, with many criticising the platform’s approach as excessive and harmful. One user wrote, "My first reaction is shock and disbelief. This is no way to resolve disputes. It is treating people like objects to be humiliated at will."