Traffic exists everywhere, but what makes Ireland’s roads feel safer? Indian woman explains

Traffic congestion is common in cities around the world, but an Indian woman living in Ireland says the way motorists behave on the road can make a significant difference to how safe and stressful the experience feels.

In an Instagram video, Deepali Thukral compared driving conditions in Ireland with what she has experienced elsewhere, highlighting the role of lane discipline, patience and consideration for pedestrians.

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‘No one honks unnecessarily’ According to Thukral, Ireland does experience heavy traffic, but motorists generally remain calm and follow basic road etiquette instead of constantly changing lanes or using their horns.

"It's not that there isn't traffic in Ireland. The only difference is that no one honks unnecessarily here. No matter how heavy the traffic is, nobody changes lanes. There is always a safe gap between cars. And if a pedestrian is crossing the road, and while crossing, the pedestrian light turns red and the traffic light turns green, still, no one moves their car forward until that one pedestrian has crossed the road,” she said.

She further described how drivers continue to obey traffic signals even when there are no other vehicles around.

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‘Nobody drives forward until the traffic light turns green’ Thukral said she has noticed motorists waiting at red lights even when the road ahead is completely clear, rather than treating the absence of traffic as a reason to ignore the signal.

“And in some places, I've even seen that if the traffic light is red, but the entire road is completely empty, everyone still follows the traffic rules. Even if the entire road is empty, nobody drives forward until the traffic light turns green,” she added.

For Thukral, the difference is ultimately less about the volume of traffic and more about how motorists conduct themselves on the road.

‘Driving feels safe’ She said that following traffic rules and showing patience can transform the experience of travelling through busy roads.

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Summing up the difference, she said, “When you step out of the house in the morning, you see patience, not chaos. Traffic is everywhere. The only difference is that in one place driving feels safe, while in another, you feel scared just stepping out of the house."

Alongside the video, Thukral said that the stress associated with driving is not necessarily caused by traffic itself, but by the lack of consideration shown by some motorists.

Sharing the clip, Thukral wrote, "It’s not the amount of traffic that stresses you out, it’s the lack of driving ethics! Seeing roads where people respect pedestrians, maintain a safe distance, and stick to their lanes without unnecessary honking makes you realise how much safer driving can actually feel. Traffic exists everywhere, but respect on the road makes all the difference."

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Social media users praise road discipline The Instagram video also prompted users to discuss the importance of following traffic rules and maintaining patience behind the wheel.

One person wrote, “Patience on the road changes everything.” Another commented, “This is what respecting traffic rules looks like.” A third said, “No unnecessary honking sounds like a dream.”

Echoing the same view, another user added, “Road discipline reflects civic sense.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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