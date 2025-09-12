‘Trafficked to Myanmar, ransom of ₹4 lakh’: How an Indian uncle was brought back home

Advertisement

A Reddit post from r/india has gone viral after a user recounted how her uncle was allegedly trafficked into Myanmar by a trusted neighbour, with little to no help from the Indian embassy. The chilling account has raised fresh concerns about organised human trafficking networks targeting unsuspecting Indians with fake job offers.

The shocking ordeal The Redditor, who goes by the username diiiksha, shared that her uncle was lured to Mae Sot, Thailand, by his neighbour, a distant relative known to the family for over 15 years. For the first week, the family received regular video calls from him, assuring them that everything was fine. But suddenly, his phone became unreachable.

When contacted, the neighbour dismissed concerns, calling the man “lazy.” Days later, the family received a call from the uncle himself. He revealed that his passport had been taken away, and he, along with other Indians, had been trafficked across the border into Myanmar.

According to the post, the group was allegedly forced to steal and loot. Those who refused were reportedly abandoned on an island in the jungle as punishment.

See the post here:

A ransom demand and a failed rescue The traffickers allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh for his release. Payments were asked to be made in instalments — ₹1 lakh upfront, another ₹1 lakh when he reached Mae Sot, and ₹2 lakh upon arrival at Bangkok airport. The family paid the first instalment, but after that, the traffickers vanished, blocking all communication.

“Embassy was no help” The Redditor claims that desperate attempts to seek help from the Indian Embassy went nowhere. Despite providing the exact location and contact details of the traffickers, she says officials insisted on receiving the uncle’s email ID. When the family couldn’t provide one, the embassy allegedly closed the case, asking them to “deal with the neighbour.”

A risky bluff With no official help, the family says they resorted to a bluff — threatening to abduct the neighbour’s daughter back in India. Fearing retaliation, the neighbour himself allegedly paid the ransom and got the uncle released within four days.

The uncle has since returned home, though the family says he remains withdrawn and is undergoing medical checks.

Warning for Indians The Reddit post ends with a chilling note: According to the uncle, nearly 10–15 Indians are trafficked into Myanmar every day. The user urged people to warn their relatives and friends, especially those seeking overseas jobs, to remain vigilant.

Internet reacts A user shared a similar incident, “This is happening a lott! One of my friend's friend was taken this way 3 years ago. They are taken to Myanmar illegally without Visa, so the already unstable Myanmar Government will not help or be ready for any discussion. Unfortunately the Myanmar government knows about these trafficking colonies (I have heard mostly Chinese, not sure).”

Another user wrote, “I am so surprised that this happens on daily basis in countries like Myanmar. Never going to even tour those areas. In early 2025, 22-year-old Chinese actor Wang Xing was abducted in Thailand and taken to a scam center in Myanmar, lured by the promise of an acting job. He was made to work there in online frauds. I read the news that China and Thai govts worked hard to stop it and took it at its face value.”

“There is a detailed podcast from Economist about this scam in Amazon music. People who are trafficked are used for pig butchering financial scams,” the third user shared.

“Sorry that you have to live this nightmare. God bless you all,” the fourth user commented.