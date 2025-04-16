Trafficking survivor reunites with family after 15 years, faces unexpected heartbreak

Life’s struggles often overshadow the challenges faced by others. However, an Indian influencer recently brought a poignant story to the forefront. In a heartbreaking incident captured in a viral Instagram video, content creator Anish Bhagat documented the emotional attempt of a sex worker, Roxy D., to reunite with her family after years of separation—only to be rejected at the doorstep. Roxy, who was sold into prostitution at the age of 16 after being betrayed by her uncle, had expressed her desire to visit her hometown and see her family once again. Bhagat, who had previously spent a day with her for a video, decided to help fulfill her wish and accompanied her on the journey.

“The day has finally come,” Bhagat says in the video, which opens with Roxy preparing for the reunion. Surrounded by supportive friends who brought gifts for her family, the atmosphere initially appeared celebratory. “It felt like they were all celebrating her,” Bhagat narrates.

Upon arriving in her village, Roxy pointed out her house with joy and anticipation. “Yes, this is my village… This is my house,” she says, brimming with emotion. However, the reunion quickly turned painful. As Bhagat waited outside, he witnessed Roxy being pushed out by her family.

“This is what happens to a lot of them when they try going back,” he comments in the video.

Despite the rejection, Roxy remained composed despite the emotional setback. She placed all the gifts and a handwritten letter outside the door of her family’s home before deciding to stay in the village and make another attempt at reconciliation in the future. “She decided to stay back and try again,” Bhagat said. The video ends on a poignant note, with Roxy handing Bhagat a small gift—a token of gratitude amid personal heartbreak.

The video has since garnered widespread attention online, drawing sympathy for Roxy. One Instagram user wrote, "I think this is the best thing I've seen on the Internet in the longest time. Heartwarming and heart wrenching at the same time. May god bless her."