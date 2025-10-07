Tragic end caught on camera: 31-year-old hiker falls to death from mountain, video goes viral

A hiker tragically plunged hundreds of metres to his death while climbing a mountain in China's Sichuan, after reportedly untying his safety rope to take photographs.

Advertisement

The victim, identified by authorities as Hong, a 31-year-old man, died on 25 September while ascending Nama Peak, a formidable 5,588-metre peak and a side summit of Mount Gongga. The incident was partially captured in a horrifying video that has since circulated online, showing the moment he fell down the mountain face.

Also Read | Hot air balloon tragedy at Baran Utsav: Operator falls to death during trial

The Fatal Sequence According to a report from the Chinese media outlet, Red Star News, Hong was participating in a group hike up the snowy mountain. He reportedly paused to take a picture of himself against the white horizon and untied his safety rope to do so.

While attempting to stand, he tripped over his crampons – the metal spikes attached to hiking boots for better grip on ice. Witnesses stated that he was not using an ice axe, which may have allowed him to self-arrest his fall. Unable to regain control, he plummeted an estimated 100 to 200 metres, eventually landing on rocky terrain at approximately 5,300 metres above sea level.

Advertisement

One of Hong’s relatives confirmed that it was his first time hiking on the mountain.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, but Hong was pronounced dead upon arrival. His body was subsequently transported to the nearby Gongga Mountain Town.

Advertisement

The official investigation is now underway. Officials from the Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau have stated that the hiking group did not report their plans or obtain the necessary climbing permits before ascending.

Also Read | Tragedy at Delhi Amusement Park: Woman falls to death from roller coaster

A local official commented on the clear breach of safety protocol, saying, “If the crampons had not been tripped over and the rope had not been undone, this might not have happened.”

The Sichuan Mountaineering Association clarified that Hong was not a professional guide, despite some claims made by social media commenters.

Similar Incidents Months earlier, a 53-year-old Russian tourist, Olga Perminova, died in Sri Lanka after attempting to take a selfie while leaning dangerously out of a moving train. Perminova reportedly struck a rock and sustained fatal head injuries.

Advertisement