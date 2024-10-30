Eastern Railways has announced 50 special trains and 400 additional services for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, operational from October 30 to November 6, to meet increased passenger demand.

Trains on Demand: The Eastern Railways (ER) has announced a 'Trains on Demand' scheme from today (October 30), to cater to increased passenger demand during the festive period, as per a Times of India report.

With demand for train tickets at a high amid Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, ER has announced that the ‘Trains on Demand’ scheme will run from October 30 to November 6, it added.

What is TOD? It is the festive time special trains run by the Indian Railways.

ER to Run 50 Extra Trains The ER on October 28 said that it will operate as many as 50 special trains and provide 400 additional services during the Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations period, as per an ANI report.

Mitra told the news agency that ER has increased the number of special trains from 33 to 50 this year. “Eastern railway is running more trains this year than the last year for this festive season — Diwali and Chhath. Last year the number of special trains was 33, this year it has increased to 50," he stated.

He added, "ER has emphasised on putting more general coaches to ensure that everyone celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja with their families. We are also providing 400 additional services so that none of the passengers have to face any problems. We have tried to put more general coaches this time."

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), ER shared the special trains that will be run today, on October 30.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also given a list of the special trains available across the country. “Ensuring passenger convenience! Please find below the list of festival special trains operational on 30th October 2024 for passenger convenience," it said.

Focus on Delhi bound trains Mitra added that ER is "emphasising" routes to Delhi and its areas "because more people travel there".

“On 3rd, 4th, and 5th November we are running a special train from Asansol to Patna which will have only General coaches. The train will reach Patna around 8 pm. We are offering special trains from Malda to Udhna, Howrah to Khatipura, and Asansol to Khatipura. We are emphasizing on running trains from Malda to Delhi bound area," Mitra stated.

(With inputs from ANI)