Trans inclusion in focus as Enes Kanter Freedom says he’s entering the WNBA Draft after Sophie Cunningham drama

Former Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has announced his intention to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft, days after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s comments about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports sparked a wider debate.

Enes Kanter Freedom, who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs 250 pounds, made the announcement in a video posted to his X account on Friday. He said he had reviewed the WNBA’s current eligibility guidelines before declaring himself a prospective player.

“After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines” of the WNBA, Freedom said he was “officially declaring” himself for the 2027 draft.

“If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA,” Freedom said in the video.

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Freedom says announcement is not meant to mock anyone Freedom said his announcement was not intended to mock marginalised communities or serve as a response against those who have supported Cunningham. Instead, he said he wanted the WNBA’s rules to be applied equally.

“I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions,” Freedom said. “I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices.”

“I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.”

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Freedom added that his team was prepared to make sure the league’s eligibility guidelines were applied consistently.

“My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception, and I look forward to the #WNBA honoring its stated principles. See you at training camp,” he said.

The announcement quickly gained traction on social media, with Freedom’s video receiving more than three million views within its first few hours on X.

Former college swimmer Riley Gaines, who has become a prominent advocate for restricting transgender participation in women’s sports, also reacted to the announcement.

“Genius,” Gaines wrote in a comment on Freedom’s video. “Perfect. Waiting to see which WNBA team recruits @EnesFreedom.”

Freedom’s declaration comes amid a growing public debate surrounding Cunningham, who recently told ESPN that “girls in sport” should “not have to go against biological men.”

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Sophie Cunningham’s comments have drawn reactions from several high-profile figures. Former US football star Megan Rapinoe publicly criticised the Fever guard, while Katie Nolan also addressed Cunningham’s remarks on her podcast on 31 July.

No statement from WNBA The WNBA has not publicly issued a statement on the controversy so far. The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, however, released a statement on Friday addressing the wider discussion.

“We embrace justice equity, diversity, and inclusion,” the players’ union said.

“We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns.”