Travel influencer Anunay Sood dies at 32: Know about his family, career and net worth

Anunay Sood, a popular Dubai-based travel influencer, has died at the age of 32 in Las Vegas, his family confirmed on Thursday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Who was Anunay Sood? Anunay Sood was one of India’s most recognisable travel influencers, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Known for his striking travel visuals, drone photography and adventure content, he regularly collaborated with global tourism boards and brands.

He featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who began by documenting his travels on Instagram and later went on to run a marketing firm.

Anunay Sood's journey to becoming an influencer Anunay Sood's journey as an influencer began with a naive and silly attempt at a vlog in Spiti, where he only had to try seven times to reach ‘paradise’. Anunay's initial vlogs include his March visit to Chandrataal, where he went in simple canvas shoes and had to tread through knee-deep snow.

With every trip to the mountains, he developed a passion for photography and eventually began planning his life to live his passion.

Gradually, he began posting his firsthand stories on social media, with increasingly amazing skills and personalised storytelling.

Meet Anunay Sood's family Anunay, son of Ritu and Rahul Sood Kuthiala, was the brother of two sisters, Rachita Sood and Ishita Sood.

In an emotional note shared on his official Instagram account, his family wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing.”

They also requested privacy during the difficult time, and said, “We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near our personal property.”

“Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” they added.

Was Anunay Sood married? According to media reports, Anunay Sood was engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Brinda Sharma, who is also a social media influencer.

Anunay Sood Net Worth Anunay Sood is estimated to have a net worth between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore (approximately $850,000–$1.2 million). According to media reports, his earnings came from a diverse portfolio of businesses and collaborations.

Anunay Sood's sources of income: Anunay Sood ran a digital agency, Groundwork Solutions, which helped him earn a multi-crore annual revenue.

The influencer has collaborated with top brands such as Switzerland Tourism, OPPO, Visit Saudi, New Zealand Tourism Board, and Airtel.

His YouTube revenue was reportedly between ₹ 50–80 lakh annually from ad monetisation and partnerships.

His YouTube revenue was reportedly between ₹50–80 lakh annually from ad monetisation and partnerships.

Anunay had also secured multiple Instagram sponsorships. From paid promotions and brand campaigns, he earned an estimated over ₹50 lakh per year.

50 lakh per year. Assets: The influencer had a luxury car collection, which included a Mercedes-AMG, a Ram 1500 TRX, and a modified Thar. He also boasted a collection of premium watches, including several Rolex models. Anunay Sood: Final posts Anunay Sood’s last two Instagram posts, shared earlier this week, showed him in Las Vegas enjoying a weekend with luxury sports cars.