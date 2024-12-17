A travel influencer and YouTuber has slammed Air India for what he described as the "worst business class" flight of his life. Drew Binsky, flying from London to Amritsar, shared his frustration about the "pathetic" nine-hour journey on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Binsky detailed that his broken business class seat did not recline. To make matters worse, the table meant for dining was unusable, forcing him to eat with his meal placed on his lap atop a pillow.

Air India did not respond to Mint's queries on the issue till the time of publishing.

"I had to eat my meal on a pillow covered in human hair. What kind of business class is this?" Binsky questioned. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Worst business class experience of my life the other day on @airindia from London to Amritsar. I had to eat on a hair-infested pillow!!! Can you believe I paid $750 to upgrade for this? I’ll never be flying Air India again!!"

Dirty Surroundings and Outdated Entertainment The influencer also highlighted the cleanliness issues on the flight, showing areas around his seat covered in dust and grime. He added that the in-flight entertainment system appeared "like it was from the 1980s," with a non-functional remote. While WiFi was connected, Binsky claimed that internet access was not available.

Amenities 'Like a 1-Star Motel' Binsky expressed disappointment with the amenities kit provided to business class passengers, calling it inadequate. "The amenities kit has only one lotion that looks like it's from a one-star motel," he said.

He further complained about the hot towel service, stating that the towel had turned cold by the time it was handed to him.