Travel influencer reveals how she lost 18 kg in 4 months, shares postpartum fitness journey: ‘No extremes, no shortcut'

London-based influencer Aishwarya Ram has sparked conversation online after opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey, revealing how she lost 18kg months after giving birth — without what she calls “extremes” or “shortcuts”.

Aishwarya, who is known for sharing travel and lifestyle content on Instagram, recently posted a montage video documenting her physical transformation after pregnancy. In the post, she explained that while she weighed 60kg before pregnancy, her weight rose to 70kg by six months postpartum — and continued to increase instead of dropping naturally, as she had hoped.

“This is my honest postpartum weight-loss journey 🤍,” she wrote, adding that waiting for her body to “reset on its own” did not work for her. At six months postpartum, she decided to take a more structured approach, focusing on what she described as “gentle, consistent” changes under professional supervision.

According to Aishwarya, her routine centered on three pillars: movement, physiotherapy and food. She began with one hour of walking every day, followed by an hour of physiotherapy exercises aimed at abdominal recovery. “Nothing fancy, just showing up daily,” she noted. She started slowly, with short holds and limited repetitions, gradually increasing intensity as her strength improved.

Food, she said, played a decisive role. She shared that she cut down on sugar, fried food, packaged snacks and sugary drinks, while sticking largely to home-cooked meals. Her diet included boiled or lightly sautéed vegetables, reduced carbohydrates, higher protein intake such as eggs and chicken, smaller portions and an overall calorie deficit.

“With consistency, patience, and the right guidance, my body slowly responded,” she wrote. By 10 months postpartum, Aishwarya said she reached 52kg and felt she had returned to her pre-pregnancy shape.

Crucially, the influencer emphasised that her journey was medically guided. She revealed that she worked with a personal trainer and a professional physiotherapist who tailored her routine based on her delivery type, physical condition and stage of postpartum recovery. “Every body is different,” she cautioned, urging new mothers to consult qualified professionals rather than follow generic routines online.

In a separate post, Aishwarya summed up her experience more succinctly: “At 6 months postpartum, I decided it was time to choose me again. No extremes. No shortcuts. Just a simple everyday routine - exercise, cardio, walking, physio, and mindful food choices. 18 kgs down in 4 months.”