Travel trends 2024: Patna, Varanasi feature in most searched travel destinations; still Goa tops chart. Full list here
India's top airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata reflect the nation's passion for travel. Wowtickets.com survey shows growing interest in tier two cities like Pune and spiritual destinations like Varanasi.
India's love for travel is evident with Delhi and Mumbai ranking among the world's top 50 busiest airports. Apart from that, the pace at other major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata (rank among the world's top 50 busiest airports) reflects the nation's enthusiasm for exploration.