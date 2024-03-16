Active Stocks
Travel trends 2024: Patna, Varanasi feature in most searched travel destinations; still Goa tops chart. Full list here
Travel trends 2024: Patna, Varanasi feature in most searched travel destinations; still Goa tops chart. Full list here

Sanchari Ghosh

India's top airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata reflect the nation's passion for travel. Wowtickets.com survey shows growing interest in tier two cities like Pune and spiritual destinations like Varanasi.

Wowtickets.com survey shows growing interest in tier two cities like Pune and spiritual destinations like Varanasi.

India's love for travel is evident with Delhi and Mumbai ranking among the world's top 50 busiest airports. Apart from that, the pace at other major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata (rank among the world's top 50 busiest airports) reflects the nation's enthusiasm for exploration. 

However, to understand where Indians are travelling or which are the favorite travel destinations, Wowtickets.com, a UK based platform for booking affordable flight tickets that recently launched in India, conducted a survey that show - apart from popular places like Goa and Srinagar, many Indians are traveling to tier two cities like Pune, Patna. The spiritual tourism trend is also growing as many people are traveling to such destinations, like Varanasi. Check top travel trends here: 

Top 15 most searched Indians destinations that Indians want to travel nationally

Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Pune, Patna, Kolkata, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Guwahati, Bagdogra.

Total searches were 3.6 crores.

Here are city-wise trends:

Top 15 most searched Indian destinations that Mumbaikars want to travel 

Goa, Delhi, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Dehra Dun, Patna, and Hyderabad.

Total searches were 31.86 lakh.

Indians also searched for some strange locations where there were no direct flights or fewer flights available:

Lucknow to Gangtok, Lucknow to Puducherry, Mumbai to Leh, Pune to Goa, Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi to Shirdi, Deoghar to Kochi, Lucknow to Imphal, Agra to Jaipur, Gaya to Chennai and Nasik to Varanasi

Top 15 most searched Indian destinations that Delhiites want to travel 

Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Pune, Patna, Kolkata, Leh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Kochi, Bhubaneswar

Total searches were 35.09 lakh.

The top 15 destinations Bengaluru wants to travel

Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, Guwahati

Total searches were 24.86 lakh.

The top 15 most searched Indian destinations that Hyderabadis want to travel to nationally

Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, Tirupati, Varanasi, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh.

Total searches were 10.98 lakh.

The top 15 destinations Chennai travelers searched nationally

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Port,Blair, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Pune, Kochi, Guwahati, Madurai, Patna, Srinagar

Total searches were 90.5 lakh.

The top 15 destinations Kolkata travelers searched

Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, Bagdogra, PortBlair, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Agartala, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar

Total searches were 10.97 lakh.

Dmitrijus Konovalovas, Director & CEO of wowtickets.com, said “Predictions indicate that by 2023, the global tourism market will reach a value of $16.9 trillion, with India's tourism sector making substantial contributions. This is largely driven by the enthusiastic travel aspirations of India's youth, who prioritize exploration and adventure. "

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchari Ghosh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 08:25 AM IST
