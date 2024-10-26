In 2025, Indian travellers will prioritize collective experiences, with 53% eager for live sports and 79% planning immersive art journeys. Stargazing and garden visits are popular, while holistic living and gaming influence travel choices.

In 2025, travelling will be about collective experiences - from stargazing beneath the night skies to exploring immersive art galleries, today, tourists are drawn to adventures that offer a sense of community. Skyscanner recently released it latest Travel Trends Report that explores how Indians are likely to travel next year.

Here are the top travel trends for 2025: Whether it's cricket, football, F1, or other global tournaments, sports tourism is hitting an all-time high. In 2025, Indian travellers are swapping couches for seats at the stadiums, with 53% eager to dive into the electrifying atmosphere of live sports

ART-Venture is making waves as Indian travellers embrace immersive art experiences like never before. Nearly 79% plan to participate in these multisensory journeys on their holiday in 2025.

The alluring night skies are drawing Indian travellers with a captivating 53% expressing their desire to sleep under the Milky Way and 56% keen on embracing night photography. The Northern Lights have become a bucket-list item for 44% of Indian travellers

Garden lovers are on the rise with a whopping 90% of Indians sharing that they enjoy visiting gardens while on holiday. Over half (56%) of travellers say they are eager to experience the breathtaking cherry blossom season, 53% say that they are set on sunflower fields

Holistic living is becoming increasingly popular among travellers, with 70% actively seeking to be more mindful of their health and well-being.

Gaming is a huge hit with Gen Z, with nearly two-thirds (62%) saying it's their go-to leisure activity and 57% feeling inspired to book a trip based on a location featured in a video game.