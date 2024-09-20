Travel vlogger on YouTube calls India ’most frustrating place to travel’; netizens say, ’Let him disappear’

Most foreign visitors to India fall in love with the country's places, culture, food, festivals, and more. But YouTuber Benjamin Rich—known as Bald and Bakrupt—is being slammed online for calling India the 'most frustrating place to travel'.

In his recent video blog, titled 'I visited India so you don't have to', Benjamin who visited Kolkata and New Delhi, criticised the traffic and other things in India.

Benjamin began his blog with a rickshaw ride to Delhi's Paharganj and introduced the national capital, stating not much has changed in the past six years, especially the traffic.

In his video, he said, "Surely there must have been some improvements in the last six years. Judging by the traffic, not too many."

Though he praised the friendliness of the Indian people in the video, he was seen criticising potholes, waterlogged streets and constant honking. He even said that India is 'the most frustrating place to travel', warning viewers to 'not attempt to do this trip yourself unless you are a professional traveller'.

Here's the video:

Following his video, netizens were not impressed and slammed him for showcasing the negative side of India.

One wrote, "It's crazy that people whose religion and culture are tied to the beauty of the land disrespect and defile it so much."

Second commented, "Showing the worst of India in order to get the most anti-India engagement? Obviously. It's funny how this guy went from milking views from Indians at the start of his vlogging journey to now the best India haters."

"Him going to the absolute worst areas, deliberately trying to show the worst things possible to proclaim India a failed state. That doesn't seem right, especially compared to his old videos about India itself," commented the third.

The fourth user wrote, "Foreign content creators know India is an easy way to earn money, either by praising or rage-baiting. Unsubscribe and let him disappear."

The fifth user wrote, “Last time I was this early to a bald video, I got meningitis from a puddle.”

Benjamin's reaction: Benjamin explained that parts of the country struggle with serious issues.

He wrote in the comment section, "I called India a failed state because to me it is in many parts. A country that has awful air pollution. Rubbish that is thrown directly into rivers ( 58% of Delhis rubbish goes straight into the Yamuna River ). Where I saw rats everywhere in the capital city. Where trash lies everywhere. Where noise pollution is ubiquitous. Where traffic is at a standstill. Where people spit constantly in public places. Where infrastructure cannot cope with monsoon rains although the government knows it will happen every year. Where the air often stinks of ammonia because people just piss anywhere and everywhere. Where there are no green spaces for pleasant quiet walks with your family. Where apartment buildings are filthy and falling apart."