Traveling to Europe to get costlier soon! 200% hike in taxes for hotel stays in Paris, daily visitors fee in Venice
Travel to some Schengen countries is set to become more expensive in 2024 as various destinations plan to impose tourist taxes to recover losses caused by COVID-19 and generate additional income.
Come 2024, travel to some Schengen countries is likely to get costlier! Various European destinations will be imposing a tourist tax, some as a measure to recover losses that they incurred due to COVID-19 and others to generate additional income.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message