Travelling to France to get more expensive: Ticket prices for museums set to increase; check how much it will cost

From January 2026, non-European tourists will need to pay 30 euros ( ₹2,900) to enter the Louvre Museum in Paris. This new pricing rule is likely to apply to other popular sites like the Palace of Versailles, Arc de Triomphe, Château de Chambord and the Opéra Garnier, Le Monde reported.

French authorities believe that international visitors, especially those travelling from far-off countries, will still pay to see iconic places or enjoy Paris views.

The plan aims to help cover rising costs and reduce pressure on government funding. At Versailles alone, non-EU visitors make up 42% of the 8 million annual tourists. The site regularly needs money for repairs.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in January that a new pricing model would be introduced. Foreigners from outside the EU would pay more than Europeans, he said. More museums and historical places could adopt this rule from 2027.

However, it is not yet clear whether this rule will also apply to non-EU residents living in France. The full legal details are still awaited.

Currently, some discount schemes exist. There’s free entry for EU citizens under 26. The privilege is also given to non-EU residents if they have a valid EU residency card.

This new rule will only apply to tourist spots that are owned and managed by the French government. It will include many of the country’s top attractions.

How much does it cost now? Each museum or attraction in France decides its own ticket prices and any changes to them. This means prices can vary depending on the place you visit. Any future increase is up to the management of each site.

Currently, a standard adult ticket without discounts costs €22 ( ₹2,131) at the Louvre. At Versailles, it’s €21 ( ₹2,034) for the château, €15 ( ₹1,453) for the gardens only or €32 ( ₹3,100) for full access including the Trianon.

Chambord charges €19 ( ₹1,840) while the Arc de Triomphe costs €16 ( ₹1,550) for access to the top. However, the base is free to all.