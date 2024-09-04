Travelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more to support tourism economy

New Zealand plans to raise its International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy on October 1 to address tourism-related costs. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published4 Sep 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Travelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more to support tourism economy
Travelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more to support tourism economy(Pixabay)

Starting October 1, New Zealand is set to raise its fee for international tourists nearly thrice. The popular tourist attraction is increasing its International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) from 1,800 (NZ$35) to 5,178 (NZ$100).

This fee hike aims to cover the costs that tourism imposes on local communities, such as the strain on infrastructure and the upkeep of natural sites. Matt Doocey, the country's Minister for Hospitality and Tourism, explained that the additional funds would help manage these impacts.

Also Read | Cab driver forces Indian traveller to pay ₹13,000 for a ₹170 taxi ride

“The Government is serious about enabling the tourism sector to grow as part of our overall goal of doubling exports in 10 years. International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over NZ$11 billion ( 5,180 crore) in the year ending March 2024,” Doocey said.

The IVL was introduced in 2019 to ensure that international tourists contribute to the expenses typically covered by New Zealand taxpayers.

Also Read | The secret to finding great meals while traveling.

A consultation by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) revealed that 93% of participants favoured increasing the IVL. The additional charge would reasonably help offset tourism costs, according to an official statement.

New Zealand expected to remain a popular destination

The new rate for the IVL is still “competitive with countries like Australia and the UK”, as per the statement. New Zealand will remain a popular destination for travellers worldwide, the Department of Conservation hopes.

The NZ$100 IVL represents a small portion of the average tourist's total spending in New Zealand, likely having minimal impact on overall visitor numbers, the statement added.

Also Read | Why travel guidebooks are not going anywhere

“Increasing the IVL means we can continue to grow international tourism to support economic growth while ensuring international visitors contribute to high-value conservation areas and projects, such as supporting biodiversity in national parks and other highly visited areas and improving visitor experiences on public conservation land,” Doocey said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTravelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more to support tourism economy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    405.80
    01:11 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.12%)

    Tata Steel

    150.95
    01:12 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.15 (-0.76%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.40
    01:12 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    312.60
    01:12 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -9.55 (-2.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    735.00
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    61.1 (9.07%)

    Piramal Pharma

    206.40
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    13.45 (6.97%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,713.70
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    258.2 (5.8%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,523.95
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    73.7 (5.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue