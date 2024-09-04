Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Travelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more to support tourism economy

Travelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more to support tourism economy

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

New Zealand plans to raise its International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy on October 1 to address tourism-related costs. 

Travelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more to support tourism economy

Starting October 1, New Zealand is set to raise its fee for international tourists nearly thrice. The popular tourist attraction is increasing its International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) from 1,800 (NZ$35) to 5,178 (NZ$100).

This fee hike aims to cover the costs that tourism imposes on local communities, such as the strain on infrastructure and the upkeep of natural sites. Matt Doocey, the country's Minister for Hospitality and Tourism, explained that the additional funds would help manage these impacts.

“The Government is serious about enabling the tourism sector to grow as part of our overall goal of doubling exports in 10 years. International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over NZ$11 billion ( 5,180 crore) in the year ending March 2024," Doocey said.

The IVL was introduced in 2019 to ensure that international tourists contribute to the expenses typically covered by New Zealand taxpayers.

A consultation by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) revealed that 93% of participants favoured increasing the IVL. The additional charge would reasonably help offset tourism costs, according to an official statement.

New Zealand expected to remain a popular destination

The new rate for the IVL is still “competitive with countries like Australia and the UK", as per the statement. New Zealand will remain a popular destination for travellers worldwide, the Department of Conservation hopes.

The NZ$100 IVL represents a small portion of the average tourist's total spending in New Zealand, likely having minimal impact on overall visitor numbers, the statement added.

“Increasing the IVL means we can continue to grow international tourism to support economic growth while ensuring international visitors contribute to high-value conservation areas and projects, such as supporting biodiversity in national parks and other highly visited areas and improving visitor experiences on public conservation land," Doocey said.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.