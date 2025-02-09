₹99 crore ring for Taylor Swift? What we know of Travis Kelce’s rumoured Super Bowl night proposal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been a hot topic of discussion among fans. But, what has gained more attention right now is whether Travis will propose Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, and NFL star Travis Kelce will turn up for the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL mega event on Sunday.

Taylor Swift would be present at the Super Bowl to cheer for Kelce, and, her boyfriend might even propose to Taylor Swift with a $12 million ring ( ₹99 crore), as per reports.

Advertisement

Will Travis Kelce propose Taylor Swift At a press conference in New Orleans on Monday, a reporter asked Travis Kelce if he intended to propose during the Super Bowl. Kelce replied, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

When asked directly if he planned to give Swift a ring on Sunday, he changed the topic once again.

“A Super Bowl ring? Next question,” Travis replied, reported The Independent.

Speculations about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement comes at a time after RadarOnline reported last year that Kelce was under pressure to pick the right ring for Taylor that he would propose when the time is right.

Advertisement

“The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12 million on it,” reported RadarOnline. "No one's going to be able to call him cheap."

Reports now suggest that the NFL star plans to propose to Taylor Swift at the end of the Super Bowl, following what he hopes will be a third consecutive win, making the night even more unforgettable.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for over a year. Sunday's night would be the second time that the ‘Blank Space’ singer would be attending the Super Bowl to show her support for Kelce.

Advertisement

During last month’s AFC Championship, which secured the Chiefs’ spot in the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift made her way down to the field to congratulate her boyfriend on his victory.