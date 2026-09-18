Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Keith Richards: GTA 6 unveils first six singles from upcoming album, check artists

On September 17, the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack album was revealed. Featuring some of the all-time hit artists like Travis Scott, PinkPantheress and Keith Richards, the album is a 34-track compilation. It is set to release on the same day as the highly anticipated video game.
The album is said to feature some electric energy of the GTA world of Vice City and Leonida. Sharing a glimpse, the first six singles were released today. It includes Yung Lean – That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin), Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo), CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic, Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need, Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000 and Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City.
These songs are now available across streaming platforms.
Meanwhile, all tracks will be available in limited-edition vinyl and CD sets as well. These are available to pre-order.
The official trailers for the sixth installment of the popular video game have crossed almost 500 million combined views on YouTube. On the other hand, Netflix’s “extended look” reportedly topped the streamer’s charts. The previews gained a lot of attention despite a series of leaks which emerged online ahead of its grand release.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on November 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It is touted to be one of the biggest releases of this year.
The Rockstar Games-developed title has been in development for the last 13 years.
Earlier in June, Rockstar Games revealed that the price for GTA 6 would be $ 79.99 for the standard edition. It will be available in a digital and physical copy.
In India, the standard version will be available at ₹5,999, which includes the base game with all core features. Ultimate Edition is priced around Rs. 7,499 domestically, offering additional in-game content and bonus items.
The 'ultimate' version will be priced at $99.99. It will include an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects", as per the makers.
GTA 6 pre-orders began on 25 June 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.