Tributes pour as Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Tragic news struck the entertainment industry as Suhani Bhatnagar, who garnered attention with her role in the 2016 blockbuster "Dangal," passed away at the age of 19.

The cause of her untimely demise remains undisclosed, leaving fans and industry members in shock and disbelief.

The talented actor breathed her last at AIIMS, as confirmed by a close relative. While details surrounding her death are sparse, media reports suggest she faced medical complications following a leg fracture, leading to her hospitalization.

Condolences poured in from various quarters, including Aamir Khan Productions, the production house behind "Dangal." In a heartfelt note shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), they expressed deep sadness over Suhani's demise, highlighting her talent and integral contribution to the film. Her portrayal of the younger version of Babita in "Dangal" left an indelible mark on audiences.

"Dangal," released in 2016, marked a significant milestone in Suhani's career. The film, featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role, received critical acclaim and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Suhani's portrayal of the younger Babita alongside co-stars Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, and Fatima Sana Shaikh garnered widespread praise, solidifying her position in the industry.

Director Nitesh Tiwari expressed profound sorrow over Suhani's demise, describing her as a vibrant and lively individual. Her sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, both personally and professionally.

Beyond her acting endeavors, Suhani was known for her dedication to education, having taken a break from acting to focus on her studies. Her promising career trajectory and warm demeanor endeared her to many, making her loss all the more heartbreaking.

As the industry mourns the loss of a young talent, Suhani Bhatnagar's legacy as a bright star in the world of cinema will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans and colleagues alike. May she rest in peace.

