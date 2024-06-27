Trick to get free meals at 5-star restaurants: Delhi couple reveals secret; netizens find it ‘disgusting’

The couple revealed they often dined at five-star restaurants in Delhi and Gurgaon for free. However, netizens do not find their ‘trick’ impressive.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published04:18 PM IST
The couple shared a habit they engage in for amusement, not because they lack money.
The couple shared a habit they engage in for amusement, not because they lack money. (Pexels)

A social media user has shared his interaction with a middle-aged couple at a party. The couple shared a habit they engage in for fun, not because they lack money. They revealed that they often dine at five-star restaurants in Delhi and Gurgaon, carrying a dead fly with them.

Also Read | Hyderabad man gets bugs in chicken biryani, netizens react

Midway through their meal, they discreetly place the fly in their food and then make a big scene about it. To appease them, the restaurant management usually waives the cost of that dish or sometimes the entire meal. The couple seemed proud of this trick for getting free meals and mentioned that they had done it many times.

The user, Udit Bhandari, found the practice “quite disgusting”. According to him, the couple revealed their tricks because “after a few drinks people lose their inhibitions”. Other users who reacted to the post expressed their opinions that resonated with Bhandari’s.

Also Read | Karnataka health department bans use of artificial food colours in kebabs

“I am glad that I haven't met anyone like them. I thought these types of people existed only in reel life not real. You should start filtering your circle and the people you meet,” wrote one user.

“They seem to be not tight on money. But tight on basic civic sense nd morality,” posted another.

Netizens share similar stories

“My brother used to work in McD part-time long back. He said that many privileged folks come to McD, eat halfway and complain about bread, veggies or ordered something else. They will settle it by replacing another order or providing extra meals as a policy,” wrote another.

Also Read | Viral video: Couple orders Xbox from Amazon, finds cobra in package

“A group of 20-25-year-old boys came in different groups. First, they found an electrical wire in the noodles. Second, they put a piece of glass and hair in the sweets, causing a commotion and getting their entire bill waived. We later discovered that this group of boys brought different people each time to get free food by creating these situations,” came from another.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsTrick to get free meals at 5-star restaurants: Delhi couple reveals secret; netizens find it ‘disgusting’

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue