Uttar Pradesh: A 19-year-old married woman, Mariam Shareef, from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, has alleged that her husband issued her a ‘triple talaq’ due to her praise for the BJP-led government at the state and national levels. The husband also threw hot daal (cooked lentil) at her.

The woman further claimed that she was brutally tortured by her mother-in-law, husband and other in-laws.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against her husband Arshad, two brothers-in-law Farhan and Shafaf, sister-in-law Simran, mother-in-law Raisa, father-in-law Islam, her husband’s sister Kulsum, and a relative.

All the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, Vrinda Shukla, Bahraich's superintendent of police, told TOI.

According to Mariam’s complaint, her husband Arshad, became enraged after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the developments in Ayodhya, during the couple's visit.

Mariam reported that her husband's anger led to a series of actions. Arshad first sent her back to her parents' home and later divorced her, and allegedly threw a pan of hot lentils at her.

Also Read | 13 lakh UP govt employees may lose August salaries due to THIS order

Mariam further described how her admiration for Ayodhya's transformation led to her physical abuse by her in-laws. "I said that Yogiji and Modiji had done a wonderful job. My husband and my in-laws did not like it. They abused me and beat me up,”said Mariam, as quoted by TOI.

Situation escalated to Triple Talaq Mariam Shareef's abuse escalated further, when Arshad issued her a 'triple talaq' on August 5. Mariam further claimed that her mother-in-law and brother-in-law intervened, beating her while her husband attempted to strangle her.

“On Aug 5, he began abusing the CM and the PM. He then pronounced ‘talaq’ three times. When I reacted in shock, my mother-in-law and brother-in-law intervened and hit me, while my husband attempted to strangle me. He then threw a vessel of hot dal on me,” said Mariam, reported TOI.

Also Read | Watch: Man sets vehicle on fire after getting challan for illegal parking