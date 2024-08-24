’Triple talaq, attempt to strangle, threw hot dal...’ UP woman claims husband abused for praising PM Modi, CM Adityanath

  • Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against her husband Arshad, and her in-laws

Livemint
Published24 Aug 2024, 03:01 PM IST
'Triple talaq, attempt to strangle, threw hot dal...' UP woman claims husband abused for praising PM Modi, CM Adityanath
’Triple talaq, attempt to strangle, threw hot dal...’ UP woman claims husband abused for praising PM Modi, CM Adityanath(Pixabay)

Uttar Pradesh: A 19-year-old married woman, Mariam Shareef, from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, has alleged that her husband issued her a ‘triple talaq’ due to her praise for the BJP-led government at the state and national levels. The husband also threw hot daal (cooked lentil) at her.

The woman further claimed that she was brutally tortured by her mother-in-law, husband and other in-laws.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against her husband Arshad, two brothers-in-law Farhan and Shafaf, sister-in-law Simran, mother-in-law Raisa, father-in-law Islam, her husband’s sister Kulsum, and a relative.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh news: School roof collapses in Barabanki, 40 injured, 5 critical

All the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, Vrinda Shukla, Bahraich's superintendent of police, told TOI.

According to Mariam’s complaint, her husband Arshad, became enraged after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the developments in Ayodhya, during the couple's visit.

Mariam reported that her husband's anger led to a series of actions. Arshad first sent her back to her parents' home and later divorced her, and allegedly threw a pan of hot lentils at her.

Also Read | 13 lakh UP govt employees may lose August salaries due to THIS order

Mariam further described how her admiration for Ayodhya's transformation led to her physical abuse by her in-laws. "I said that Yogiji and Modiji had done a wonderful job. My husband and my in-laws did not like it. They abused me and beat me up,”said Mariam, as quoted by TOI.

Situation escalated to Triple Talaq

Mariam Shareef's abuse escalated further, when Arshad issued her a 'triple talaq' on August 5. Mariam further claimed that her mother-in-law and brother-in-law intervened, beating her while her husband attempted to strangle her.

“On Aug 5, he began abusing the CM and the PM. He then pronounced ‘talaq’ three times. When I reacted in shock, my mother-in-law and brother-in-law intervened and hit me, while my husband attempted to strangle me. He then threw a vessel of hot dal on me,” said Mariam, reported TOI.

Also Read | Watch: Man sets vehicle on fire after getting challan for illegal parking

Mariam was finally able to lodge an online complaint through the integrated grievance redressal services portal and wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 18, 2024 , stated the report.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 03:01 PM IST
HomeNewsTrends’Triple talaq, attempt to strangle, threw hot dal...’ UP woman claims husband abused for praising PM Modi, CM Adityanath

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.00-394.00
      Chennai
      72,567.00-1,323.00
      Delhi
      72,710.00-178.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.00-537.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue