Actress Triptii Dimri and singer AP Dhillon were spotted at Apple's most awaited 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday, 9 September, bringing Bollywood beats to the world’s biggest annual tech showcase. The tech giant unveiled its latest smartphones — iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max along with its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo— at the grand event held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US.

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These two Indian cinema industry stars were among the first few who received an early hands-on demonstration of the newly launched product. Launched under the leadership of Apple's freshly appointed CEO, John Ternus, the groundbreaking iPhone 18 Pro models and the revolutionary foldable iPhone Duo, not only impressed tech enthusiasts with their cutting-edge technology and new colour options but also captured the interest of India's film industry icons. The duo was seen inspecting Apple’s latest innovations.

Also Read | From iPhone Duo to AirPods 5: Check prices of all new Apple products

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Adding significant celebrity buzz to the global launch, Triptii Dimri shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “A memorable evening at Apple Park, from experiencing the keynote in person to witnessing a new chapter unfold for @apple.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key features of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched by Apple? ⌵ The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with a new variable aperture for improved low-light performance, powered by the A20 Pro chip, and upgraded vapor chamber cooling for better heat dissipation. 2 When will the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max be available for pre-order in India? ⌵ Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are scheduled to begin on Saturday, 12 September 2026, with an official launch on 18 September 2026. 3 How does the iPhone Duo compare in price to other Apple smartphones? ⌵ The iPhone Duo is priced starting at approximately ₹3 lakh, significantly higher than the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which are priced at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900 respectively. 4 Why was the iPhone Duo considered a significant launch for Apple? ⌵ The iPhone Duo marked Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market, representing a major design shift for the company and targeting premium consumers with a high price point. 5 What innovative technologies are featured in the iPhone 18 Pro models? ⌵ The iPhone 18 Pro models utilize the next-generation A20 Pro chip, an advanced vapor chamber cooling system, and enhancements in the camera system to support advanced photography capabilities.

A series of photos from the event were attached to the post which further noted, “A special one with #JohnTernus stepping into this new chapter. Thank you for having us @apple team, it was a wonderful experience.” Two photos featured the 32-year-old with John Ternus. Dimri and Dhillon even got the chance to have a personal interaction with John Ternus, who officially took over as Apple’s CEO on 1 September 2026, succeeding Tim Cook.

John Ternus, previously the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, offered the Bollywood stars an exclusive walkthrough of the innovative functionalities. Immersed in Apple’s latest innovations, another image shows Dimri holding silver colour iPhone 18 Pro model while discussing its compelling features.

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Also Read | From iPhone Duo to AirPods 5: Check prices of all new Apple products

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max India price Set to hit India and global markets soon, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-orders are scheduled to begin this weekend — on Saturday, 12 September 2026, 5 AM PT (8 AM ET). The newly released iPhone 18 Pro model priced at ₹1,64,900 and iPhone 18 Pro Max costing ₹1,79,900 are slated for launch on Friday, 18 September 2026. Meanwhile, pre-orders for iPhone Duo model begin on Friday, 16 October 2026 while it is scheduled for release on Friday, 23 October 2026.

Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Duo models, the tech giant also launched the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

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