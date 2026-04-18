'Tristan Stubbs is so underrated' - Fans shower praise as DC batter powers team to thrilling win over RCB in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a brilliant chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets with just one ball to spare in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The hero of the night was South African finisher Tristan Stubbs, who remained unbeaten on 60 off 47 balls, steering his team to 179/4 while chasing RCB’s 175/8.

The match began with DC winning the toss and electing to bowl. RCB posted a competitive total thanks to Phil Salt’s quickfire 63(38), but disciplined bowling from the Capitals kept the hosts in check. When DC came out to bat, disaster struck early as Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through the top order, reducing them to 18/3 inside three overs. KL Rahul fought back with a gritty 57(34), but the real turning point came when Stubbs anchored the innings amid mounting pressure.

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Tristan Stubbs anchors chase with calm and class Tristan Stubbs showed why he is becoming DC’s go-to man in crunch situations. He started slowly, rotating the strike and building partnerships, before accelerating at the right time. His innings included four boundaries and one huge six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar that broke the shackles. Even as the required run rate climbed in the death overs, Stubbs kept his cool, guiding the lower order and finishing the game alongside David Miller, who sealed the win with a boundary in the final over.

Social media erupts with praise Fans on social media erupted with praise for the DC batter. “Tristan Stubbs is so underrated,” became a trending sentiment as supporters highlighted his composure under fire. Many pointed out how he consistently delivers when DC needs him most.

Stubbs earned the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock. His strike rate of 127.66 reflected a perfect balance between caution and aggression on a ground famous for big scores.

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Tristan Stubbs after winning the Player of the Match award "I wasn't quite ready in the change room. I thought, just watch the ball and just go from there. KL ended up getting most of the strike and taking us, getting us real momentum. And then through the middle there, the way he batted was magnificent. He really kept us going. And we spoke before as a team to bat in partnerships. So I thought, he's going well, so just give him the strike," Tristan Stubbs said.

"It wasn't like spinning or anything, but it was just a little bit slow, a little bit low. Pretty much what I play on back home. But yeah, thankfully, we got the win," he added,

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"I kept thinking three sixes, and we're straight back in it. And they bowled their guns out quite early. So then I always thought, worst case, the last over, we can get whatever we need. But I didn't want to take it to the last over. But thankfully, we got over the line. (thoughts when he saw Miller hitting those sixes) I said to him now, I knew we were going to do it. I didn't know how. So thankfully, David Miller was on the other end. And that's him, that's his bread and butter," he concluded.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.