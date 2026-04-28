Trolled for facial hair, Ex-UP Board topper Prachi Nigam does it again scoring 91.2% in Class 12, says ‘it helped me…'

Prachi Nigam, the Uttar Pradesh student who topped her Class 10 board exams in 2024 but was subjected to widespread trolling over her facial hair, has once again made headlines — this time for her academic performance and quiet resilience.

The Sitapur-based student has scored an impressive 91.2% in her Class 12 board examinations. Her subject-wise marks underline her consistency: 99 in Mathematics, 96 in Hindi, 95 in Chemistry and 93 in Physics. English remained her lowest-scoring subject at 73 — something she attributed to focusing more on JEE preparation, according to a Live Hindustan report.

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But alongside her results, it is an old video from We The Women Mumbai 2024, where she spoke to journalist Barkha Dutt, that is once again going viral.

Check out the video here:

“If People Want To Find Flaws, They Will”

In the resurfaced clip, Prachi reflects on the trolling she faced after her Class 10 results went viral — and delivers a line that has struck a chord online:

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“When my 10th exam result was out, I didn't know that people would talk about this. My teachers, my class, my principal, never told me anything about this. Later, when I came back home from school, I found out that people were trolling me. But, those who trolled me, it was good for me, because I got a chance to meet good people.”

She added, “It's a great opportunity for me. I'm sitting here today because of them. People trolled me so much, that I initially became famous in UP and now people know me across India.”

She concluded by saying, “No matter what you do—good or bad—people will criticize. So you might as well stay focused on your goals and ignore the noise.”

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The statement, simple yet deeply self-assured, captures her approach to criticism — one rooted in clarity rather than confrontation.

Turning Trolls Into Opportunity

Prachi revealed that she had never even been conscious of her appearance before the backlash.

“When my result came out, I didn’t know people would talk about this,” she said, adding that neither her teachers nor her school had ever pointed it out.

Interestingly, she reframed the trolling not as a setback, but as a turning point.

“Those who trolled me, it was good for me… maybe I am sitting here today because of them.”

Her perspective challenges the conventional narrative around online harassment — not by just dismissing it, but by extracting agency from it.

A Story Bigger Than Marks

Prachi Nigam’s journey had already drawn attention in 2024 when she topped Class 10 with 591/600 marks. At the time, her viral photograph triggered sexist commentary, sparking conversations around beauty standards and online toxicity.

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Despite that, she remained focused on her goals. She has consistently said she wants to become an engineer and study at an IIT.

In another interview with BBC, she said, “If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don't care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before.”

Her latest results reinforce that the noise never derailed her trajectory.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.