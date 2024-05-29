Trolled for facial hair, UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam gets makeover; But, there's a twist...
Despite securing 98.5 percent in UP Board Class 10, topper Prachi Nigam faced social media criticism for her facial hair. Content creator Anish Bhagatt has offered her a 'glow-up' makeover. Watch viral video here.
The UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam who secured 98.5 per cent marks was in the news for all the wrong reasons. The student was brutally trolled on social media for her facial hair while her marks took a back seat. Though in recent conversation with BBC Hindi, she did state that comments did not affect her because what truly mattered to her were her grades and not her facial hair. She did also mention that, “If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better," as quoted by BBC News Hindi.