Trooping the Colour: Why the King has 2 birthdays? Prince William, Kate & kids gather for celebrations | See Pictures

Britain is celebrating the official birthday of King Charles III today, June 13, with Trooping the Colour, a massive display of royal pageantry featuring 1,500 soldiers, 200 horses, and thousands of spectators.

Though King Charles was born on 14 November 1948, the British sovereign’s official ceremony is always held in June. This historic tradition originated in 1748 during the reign of King George II.

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Because his November birth month was deemed too cold for a grand outdoor parade, George II chose to align his birthday celebrations with the annual summer military parade, a practice that remains a cornerstone of the royal calendar today.

Members of the Household Division march along The Mall during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles, as part of the official birthday celebrations, in London

Britain's King Charles II and Queen Camilla travel in an open carriage as they return to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London

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Why is it called Trooping the Colour? The “Colours” celebrated in the parade’s title refer directly to the historic regimental flags and insignia used by British soldiers.

As noted by the British military’s Household Division, these flags served a crucial safety purpose before the advent of modern communications, acting as a visible rallying point to keep troops from becoming disoriented or separated during active conflict.

The phrase “trooping the colour” itself stems from a classic military training exercise. Young officers would march, or "troop," through the rows of soldiers while holding the flags high, ensuring every member of the regiment could easily identify their unit's specific colours on the battlefield.

Britain's King Charles III, and Queen Camilla look out from their carriage at the crowds lining The Mall as they return to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London

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For the first time in 90 years, the King's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, is at the centre of the ceremony, and will be in their colour in front of a king, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence.

Over the years, the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards frequently “trooped their colour” for the Queen's birthday parades, but have not trooped for a king since June 1936.

Their last king's birthday parade was for King Edward VIII, the only such parade of his short reign.

What happens at Trooping the Colour? The heart of the event begins as the King journeys from Buckingham Palace down Whitehall to Horse Guards Parade. While customarily the royal family rides on horseback, King Charles is expected to arrive in a carriage, a continuation of his recent practice.

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Once on-site, the ceremony unfolds with a formal royal salute and a meticulous troop inspection by the King.

Audiences will then witness the Massed Bands of the Foot Guards perform a musical "troop" as the regiment’s historic "colour" is escorted through the ranks, culminating in a grand march past the monarch.

The King then travels back to Buckingham Palace.

Members of the British military in ceremonial uniforms watch the Red Arrows perform a flypast from the Horse Guards Parade grounds, on the day of the Trooping the Colour parade, which honours Britain's King Charles, as part of the official birthday celebrations, in London

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What happens after the Trooping the Colour parade? After the parade, key members of the royal family gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Royal Air Force flyover.

For many watchers, this is the most highly anticipated moment of the day. The airshow, which sees jets pump trails of red, white and blue into the sky.

Younger royals, including Prince William and Princess Kate's three children: Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 11 and Prince Louis, 8, were present at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade 'Trooping the Colour' in London

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The event typically draws massive crowds to The Mall, London’s premier ceremonial route connecting Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square. Thousands of UK residents, international tourists, and global media representatives line the avenue to witness the parade’s traditional conclusion—a spectacular military flypast over the palace.

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