Pushpa 2: The Rule: Just days ahead of the Pushpa 2 movie, Telugu star Allu Arjun has landed in trouble after calling his fans ‘army’. A man named Srinivas Goud has filed a complaint against Allu Arjun at the Jawahar Police Station in Hyderabad, according to Aadhan Telugu.

The publication has posted a video and a picture of the police complaint. In the video, Srinivas says, “We have filed a complaint against Tollywood star Allu Arjun requesting him not to use the word army for his fan base. Army is an honourable post; they’re the ones who protect our country, so you can’t call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead.”

Allu Arjun referred to his fans as army while promoting the film Pushpa 2 in Mumbai, “I don’t have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they’re like my family. They stand by me; they celebrate me. They stand for me like an army. I love you all; I will make you proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans.”

The complainant raised an objection to the actor's use of the term ‘army'.

Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, will be released in theatres on December 5. Allu Arjun will play the role of Pushpa Raj, a red sandal smuggler. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Mandanna plays his wife Srivalli. Faasil will play a police officer, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The sequel is expected to pick up where the original film left, showing the rivalry between Pushpa and Bhanwar.