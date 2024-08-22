Trouble for Kangana Ranaut? SGPC seeks ban on ‘Emergency’ for ‘inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs’

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ landed in controversy days before its release. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have demanded an immediate ban on the movie and have claimed that Ranaut's film is an attempt to “character assassinate” the Sikhs and create a narrative against them.

On Wednesday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami addressed a press conference and sought an FIR against Ranaut while expressing objection against the film.

He said that even in the past, there have been several instances when Sikh sentiments were hurt due to the misrepresentation of the community in films.

Seeking a ban on the film, Dhami called the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ‘biased’ and urged for the inclusion of Sikh members in the censor board.

Meanwhile, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht Gyani Raghbir Singh claimed that the film “deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.”

He also said the movie “disrespects” the community and accused Ranaut of “deliberately character assassinating” Sikhs.

“The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut’s film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community’s martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” he said.

He also highlighted that even though Kangana Ranaut often makes statements against Sikhs, the government hasn’t taken any action against her.

He further urged the authorities to book the actress-turned-politician “for inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs for her act through the film Emergency”.

Kangana Ranaut revealed her film 'Emergency' in 2021 and later specified that, although it's a political drama, it does not serve as a biopic of Indira Gandhi. Besides playing the lead role, the actress is also directing the movie.

Besides Kangana, ‘Emergency’ stars Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade. Talpade will portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher will appear as Jayaprakash Narayan, and the late Satish Kaushik will play the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Jagjivan Ram.

