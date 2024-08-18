Truck driver turns YouTube influencer, earns as much as ₹10 lakh in a month from cooking videos

Rajesh Rawani, a seasoned truck driver and YouTuber, has gained fame for his channel R Rajesh Vlogs. He earns 25,000-30,000 monthly as a driver and 4-5 lakh from YouTube, with his best month reaching 10 lakh.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published18 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Rajesh Rawani has found unexpected fame online. While the seasoned truck driver for over two decades is constantly on the move across India's roads, his passion for cooking led him to become a well-known YouTuber. He runs a channel called R Rajesh Vlogs.

Hailing from Jamtara, Jharkhand, Rajesh enjoys a large following with over 1.86 million subscribers. With his online earnings, he has purchased a new home.

In a recent chat, Rajesh Rawani shared details about his finances and mentioned that he was constructing his first home. He also revealed surviving a severe accident that injured his hand. Still, he kept driving due to family responsibilities and the ongoing house project.

During a conversation with Sidharth Kannan, Rajesh Rawani revealed that he earns between 25,000 and 30,000 per month as a truck driver.

However, as an influencer, his income from YouTube fluctuates based on viewership. He typically earns 4-5 lakh, with his best month reaching 10 lakh.

“I posted a video with a voiceover while people kept asking me to reveal my face. So, my son made a video showing my face. It got 4.5 lakh views in just one day,” Rajesh said while speaking about his first viral video.

"We are running the vehicles and the YouTube channel at the same time. It would not be possible without my family's support and help,” he said.

Rajesh’s father, who also worked as a driver, was the sole provider for their family of five. Each month, he used to send 500 for their needs. However, it was often insufficient, forcing them to rely on loans.

Rajesh Rawani's latest YouTube video

In his latest video, published at 11:30 AM on August 18, Rajesh Rawani speaks about the Bihar flood. The video was taken the previous day and shows Rajesh driving to Guwahati. As he speaks while driving, he says it is still 850 km before reaching his destination.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST
