‘True aura’: Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec goes viral again after winning gold in Istanbul | Watch video

Remember Yusuf Dikec? At the Paris Olympics 2024, the 52-year-old Turkish shooter won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

His calm and casual style made him a viral internet sensation. Unlike most shooters, he competed without protective earwear or special lenses. With one hand in his pocket, his relaxed posture became iconic.

Social media users admired his confidence and composure. Riding on his newfound fame, Dikec even posted a message to Elon Musk on social media. He asked the Tesla CEO if future robots could win Olympic medals with their hands in their pockets. Musk’s reply made the post go viral.

“Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time,” Musk replied.

At the same time, he spoke about visiting the largest city in Turkiye: “I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world.”

Yusuf Dikec is back Turkiye’s national shooting team won three gold medals at the European Champions League of Air Weapons in Istanbul. And, Yusuf Dikec led the charge. He teamed up with Mustafa Inan in the men’s 10-meter air pistol event and beat Germany’s Christian Reitz and Paul Froehlich 2–0 in the final to claim gold.

Competing on home soil made the victory even more special. According to Dikec, the European Champions League is for top athletes. He called it a “great honour” to represent his country in Istanbul.

"Winning gold here makes me very happy, and it also serves as preparation for the World Championships in Cairo this November, where my goal is to bring back another medal," Dikec told Turkiye Today.

In 2024, he received the Athlete of the Year at the GQ Turkiye Men of the Year 2024 ceremony.

"Keep your dreams and goals big. Work hard and never step back. At 51, after 24 years of effort and five Olympics, I finally achieved my medal," he said after winning the award.

Yusuf Dikec goes viral again A video of his victory has gone viral on social media, with nearly 16 million views.

“HE’S BACK,” exclaimed one user on Twitter (now X) while another appreciated his “true aura”. Another called him a “legend”.

“I think it boils down to relentless, almost boring, consistency in preparation, way beyond what the casual fan ever sees. That casual demeanour Yusuf shows likely hides an unbelievable dedication to the mundane daily grind that builds that winning foundation,” reflected another social media user.